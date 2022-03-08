Dear Editor:
As I stand on my back porch, I reminisce on where I used to sit in the yard every year. Basking in the sun that bathed Methodist Mountain every sunrise and sunset.
At home, I make sure to indulge in these views and experiences that will soon be overtaken by more apartments, regularly empty until the summer vacation season. The familiar warmth of the sun soon to be blocked by a curtain of buildings.
I often think about the bittersweet feeling of another building proposal posted next door. Isn’t this what I always wanted? For Salida to be recognized and appreciated for its small-town charm? For people to wish they lived here? For there to be more people who knew of Salida?
My mother and I walked outside to read the permit, and it began to sink in that our home would soon be enclosed by new apartments in a few years, maybe months.
We had to act to save our sanctuary in Salida and to save some of the small-town charm we love.
Our family asked our neighbors, friends, emailed Chaffee County, searched the internet far and wide to find no answers.
How was there no way we could do something? How are we just finding out about an approved building permit, but didn’t have a say?
We felt powerless.
We had no say or ability to refute this building permit.
Now, I look out my back porch to see the new shadow cast by the apartment frame, awaiting another permit to be posted for use as a vacation rental, and mourn the sun I once felt before.
The small town I grew up in and think of fondly has now grown into itself. But I feel that I am the only one experiencing the growing pains.
I couldn’t save my childhood home from the building’s shadow, but I want those who call themselves Salida locals to be able to have a voice and a choice.
Local perspectives are being ignored when Multi-Family Residential or Multi Dwelling Unit (MDU) building permits are approved without competent and clear communication to the public. The current process in place is inadequate and does not allow locals to identify these construction permits/bids, or allow long-term residents the opportunity to timely gain audience with those making the decisions – even when the permit will directly impact their properties and childhood homes. We cannot strive for progress in tourism accessibility but neglect local residents and their voices.
Please find and sign our petition online: Stop Salida from residential overcrowding. Save our past for a better future.
Thank you.
Jillian Mann,
Salida