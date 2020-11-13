Dear Editor:
Medicare open enrollment season is upon us. Each year, Medicare beneficiaries are faced with a multitude of choices.
Independent pharmacies can assist older adult patients in comparing all of the available Part D prescription drug plans.
As an essential member of the community, customers turn to their local independent pharmacy because they trust us to provide honest answers and assistance with their prescriptions and Medicare Part D options.
Many of our patients have received letters stating that they may no longer utilize our pharmacy to fill their prescriptions under the 2021 Medicare Part D plans as we are no longer a preferred pharmacy.
While our patients consider us their preferred pharmacy, the multi-billion dollar insurance companies that administer Part D plans have selected corporate chain drugstores as preferred plan pharmacies.
These national chains are owned by Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs which administer the Part D plans for the insurance companies.
In 2021, independents are being excluded from participating in preferred pharmacy networks.
Currently, consumers have the freedom to choose the lower copays at a preferred pharmacy and many consumers chose an independent pharmacy. Sadly, independents will not be a preferred option next year.
Additionally, Part D coverage provider WellCare (a PBM) will encourage clients to leave their local independent pharmacies.
Clients will be ushered to CVS Caremark which administers the WellCare program.
Alliances between large national chains like CVS and Part D providers will exclude local independent pharmacies from participation in Medicare’s preferred provider programs.
The misleading letters our clients have been getting from insurance companies tell patients to change pharmacies or use mail order.
Local independent pharmacies are an essential part of many communities and they play a critical role in maintaining the health and wellness of residents, especially our seniors.
Independent community pharmacies are integral in small communities and offer to help navigate the confusing Medicare Part D process.
If you have questions about what Medicare Part D plan is best for you and also helps support your community, reach out to your local pharmacy for help.
Second, if you are being adversely affected by fewer choices, mail order, higher copays, and any other Medicare-related concerns, you can contact CMS at https://www.medicare.gov/MedicareComplaintForm/home.aspx or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). A problem can’t be fixed if no one knows about it.
Lucas Smith
Buena Vista Drug,
Buena Vista