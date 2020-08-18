Dear Editor:
Where are the heros? With the lawlessness, disruption and violence taking over towns, cities and states. It’s a cancer spreading.
We recently visited Salida’s Tenderfoot landmark and saw the destruction of tagging, violent words that shames once a beautiful place that you can freely enjoy, driving, biking and hiking up to enjoy the view of Colorado’s finest art piece the majestic mountain range.
Where is the heros: marshalls Matt Dillon and Wyatt Earp to stand up against a wave of destruction in your backyards. Vote Hannah Hannah, your next hero.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson
Salida