Dear Editor:
I agree with Rev. James Williams’ response to “LGBTQ+ community rallies.”
Unfortunately, it seems many community members who showed up for this rally probably won’t read his response.
This group rallied against an invite sent to a local church community for a prayer service to protect the innocence of our children.
Literally, they are rallying against a prayer service. Nowhere in the invite was hatred spewed, bigotry, intolerance, nor a call to ban or burn books.
I find it ironic that people holding signs saying “Ban Hate Not Books,” “Ban Bigotry Not Books,” “More Books Less Intolerance” and “Oops! You Forgot Love Thy Neighbor. How Embarrassing” are so offended by a prayer service and have no tolerance for those who don’t have the same moral compass.
You know what is embarrassing?
People who assume you must agree and celebrate the LBGTQ+ community to “love thy neighbor.”
It seems our society has now concluded that if you don’t agree with a person’s behavior or lifestyle, you hate them.
Nothing is further from the truth. I have a moral compass I live by, as I assume most others do.
I feel no need to require all people to accept, agree and celebrate my lifestyle to validate it.
You know what else is embarrassing? The fact that 300 people from around the state showed up under the false pretenses that LGBTQ+ community was attacked.
Quotes such as “No one has the right to take away someone’s choice to read what they want based on content” demonstrates how ignorant their response was.
As far as I know, kids are limited in all aspects of their life based on content.
Kids can’t go or check out R-rated movies at the library without parental consent, aren’t allowed in strip clubs and must have parental permission for certain websites and social media.
Salida School District hands out laptops but censors websites children can visit. How is this any different?
Has anyone at this rally even read any of the books being talked about?
It is pornography. Why are we at this state in our society that this is not only acceptable but pushed on our children?
People attending this rally should really ask themselves, why is it so important that children read about sexual content their little minds can’t comprehend yet? Why is this important to me to make sure they can?
Mary Cornthwaite,
Salida