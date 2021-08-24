Dear Editor:
There was a time when mountains were not just something to climb, ski down or a place to mine for natural resources. American Indians see them as sacred places as part of an extended web of kinship in a world of relations, portals through which Indian people could make contact with the sacred.
Here’s the rub. The doctrine of ownership of land that is so ingrained in legal doctrine of the United States makes no sense to American Indians. This contradiction has created a political tug-of-war over the years.
In 1851 Congress passed the Indian Appropriations Act ceding lands to American Indian tribes, and some enlightened presidents have set aside lands as protected environments. However, when rare earth materials are discovered in these lands the federal government has a history of reneging on these treaties and policies to exploit the land. Donald Trump reclaimed 85 percent of the Bears Ears National Monument and then opened the land to mining companies. Environmental Protective Agency policies once again were challenged. History repeats itself.
The Black Hills in South Dakota is an area which is historically linked to the Sioux and several other tribes for making contact with the spirit world. In the Treaty of 1868, the U.S. government promised the Sioux the Black Hills in perpetuity. Perpetuity lasted only until gold was found in the mountains in the 1870s. The federal government then forced the Sioux to relinquish the Black Hills portion of their reservation.
The mountain known to the Sioux as Six Grandfathers became Mount Rushmore and in 1923 a South Dakota state historian came up with the idea to carve a tribute to American historic figures into the mountain and commissioned Gutzon Borglum to do the sculpture.
Borglum was a white supremacist, anti-Semite and Ku Klux Klan member. He saw conquest of the Lakota and theft of their sacred land as justifiable and dedicated the sculptures to the expansion of the United States, white racial superiority and the rightful order of the world.
Aug. 10 marked the 94th anniversary for Mount Rushmore. What should be done with an accomplishment of such significance that features problematic men carved in a problematic location by a problematic sculptor? Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota congressman, has this to say:
“We have seen Confederate statues pulled down in a number of places in the country (but) I draw a pretty big difference between people who rose in rebellion against our country (during the Civil War) and the four presidents on Mount Rushmore. Was George Washington perfect? Of course he was not perfect, but he was a great leader who helped to establish one of the greatest countries in the history of the world. I want to make one thing clear: The men honored on Mount Rushmore weren’t perfect. They all had flaws but they all had tremendous virtues as well. We can learn from their successes, and we can also learn from their mistakes.”
Tinker Paul Silver,
Howard