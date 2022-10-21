If for no other reason than you and your families’ financial health, vote for the Republicans next month. Clearly, the Democrats, more so than the Republicans, are destroying your income and life savings through government-induced inflation.
The unbelievable and totally irresponsible spending of our money is making inflation worse. Almost everyone is hurting financially, but the powers to be don’t care one tiny bit.
The hostile government takeover of the energy industry is making inflation worse, and so is the unnecessary war in Ukraine. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act will have the opposite effect. Don’t let them trick you; government is solely responsible for inflation.
We have zero chance with the Democrats, but half a chance if we vote for the Republicans this year. We absolutely must change course and try to get control of our government again.
P.S. Submit your ballot on the last day to reduce the risk of election fraud.