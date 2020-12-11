Dear Editor:
After the snow a couple of weeks ago, I had a flat tire on my Jeep on U.S. 50.
Thanks to the gentleman from Little River Ranch who stopped by, went back home to get an air compressor to air up my tire so I could get into town to have someone look at it.
I apologize that I have forgotten your name but remember you love your backyard.
Thanks to Chaffee County Sheriff who stopped by to check on me and make sure things were OK.
Thanks to the young man who turned around on U.S. 50 and offered to change my tire using his floor jack in the back of his truck.
Thanks to Brad at Brad’s Automotive who said come in right now and I’ll look at the tire – wait, I’ll put your snow tires on when you get here.
This is one of the reasons you are The Best in Salida.
During times like these, the people of Salida will still stop and help each other, especially strangers who need it. And this is why I love Salida!
Beth Scully
Salida