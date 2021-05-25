Dear Editor:
We appreciate our community.
The Shavano Academic Booster Club (SABC) has been working hard to recognize and reward amazing Salida students. As a local nonprofit organization, we depend on volunteers, generous cash donations and in-kind gifts from our community to reward students for exceptional school participation.
This year, we were able to award $5,750 in college scholarships to five deserving high school seniors, one teacher grant and 72 congratulation packets to our regular Student of the Month winners.
Without the SABC volunteer board of directors, we would not be able to provide the recognition our students deserve. Special thanks goes to board members Marla Bruenich, Keri Weis, Shannon Nelson, Kate Madden, Dibby Olsen, Joe Smith and Cory Scheffel.
We appreciate all donations, no matter how large or small. All funds go directly to students for monthly recognition or college scholarships. Teacher grants are awarded for projects that directly enhance classroom learning.
The following businesses contributed $100 or more in cash or in-kind services to SABC: The Mountain Mail, Walmart, High Country Bank, First Colorado Land Office, Tim Brown Photography, Amicas, Mountain Spirit Winery, The Mixing Bowl, Central Colorado Title and Escrow, Antero Chiropractic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Pinon Real Estate Group, Mariposa Window and Door and Su Casa.
The following individuals contributed $100 or more in cash or in-kind services to SABC: Larry and Patricia Smith, Duane and Mary Beth Netz, Bob and Charlotte Karls, Craig Sommers, Paige and Joe Judd, JD and MaryAnn Longwell, Michael Schwager, Mark and Sally Tameler, Jenna Mazzucca, Jim and Molly Walker, David and Katherine Wood, Craig Sommers and Shirley Lambert.
Dozens of additional donations were received at lesser amounts that are no less valuable to SABC. Although we cannot list every person who made a financial contribution to the club in this letter, we want to impress that every donation, no matter how small, makes a big difference in our ability to recognize and reward amazing Salida students.
The Salida School District also supports SABC. A special thank you to Superintendent David Blackburn, Director of Academic Affairs Amy Ward, Principals Chuck McKenna, William Wooddell, Tami Thompson, Jill Davis and Talmage Trujillo and all district teachers who support our program by nominating Student of the Month.
The Shavano Academic Booster Club looks forward to next year as another opportunity to recognize and reward amazing Salida Students!
Johanna Hall, president, SABC,
Salida