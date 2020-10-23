Dear Editor:
Dave Williams wrote a letter to the editor Oct. 13 with a bogus examination of Keith Baker.
I think it’s time we look at who Mr. Williams is.
This is the man who encouraged adult members of a controversial local Facebook page to meet school children in Alpine Park, in an act of intimidation.
Recently I saw him encourage members of the same page to “doxx” another local resident (reveal their name, business and home address on the internet) simply because they expressed their opinion about Hannah Hannah’s mask/COVID-19 beliefs.
He made this person a target, simply for exercising their First Amendment right. There exist ample screenshots and a telephone recording that verify these claims.
Mr. Williams seems to be grooming Hannah Hannah for her position, made apparent by his online activity.
Was it Mr. William’s idea to change Ms. Hannah’s website overnight?
Do they really believe removing the radical right imagery and content from her website will make us all forget who she arrived on scene as?
Well I haven’t. And frankly, Ms. Hannah’s association with Mr. Williams is a stain on any kind of reputation she was attempting to build. Birds of a feather.
For years I’ve watched Mr. Williams bully Joann Allen, Greg Felt, Keith Baker and Marjo Curgus. It’s my opinion he’s a cyber bully and a disgrace to the Republican Party.
I saw a meme the other day that read – “Democracy was not prepared for boomer with a computer.” I have to imagine Mr. Williams was the inspiration.
Sherri Long
Salida