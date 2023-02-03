This is very late, but I wanted to take a minute and thank everyone who helped to promote, volunteer and/or support the Salida Arts Festival last July.
Thanks to Sara Law, Diesel, Michael Varnum, KSBV radio, The Mountain Mail, our patrons and Salida Aspen Concerts. A special shout-out to KVRH radio (you guys were great, thank you) for all their promotion, support and continued help in promoting our eighth annual Salida Arts Festival.
Thanks also to our sponsors, High Country Bank and Collegiate Peaks Bank, for their continuing support of the arts in Chaffee County and our show in particular. Last, but probably most important, a thank you to all of the patrons who purchased art work and made this show successful enough for the artists, that they continue to apply year after year.
The 2022 Salida Arts Festival was voted one of the top 100 art festivals in the nation by Sunshine Artists Magazine. We were No. 53 in the Classic and Contemporary Craft Festival category. Congratulations to all of us, artists, staff, promoters, sponsors, patrons and the City of Salida.
This year’s show will be held July 15-16 in Riverside Park. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show or just want to help out, email me at JerrySAF1@SalidaArtsFestival.com. Again, thank you, everyone – this makes all the hard work worth it.