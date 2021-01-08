Dear Editor:
This is in response to the letter from Elaine Loeffel.
Democrats have not let go of the battle with Mr. Trump because he refuses to admit defeat and is bringing an excessive number of frivolous lawsuits that have resulted in nothing and cost the tax payers millions. While he relaxes at his resort.
No one blamed Trump for the COVID-19 virus. He has been criticized for his lack of response and a poor one at that.
Millions have been sick and thousands have died because of his poor response. Had he had a better response and been responsible and asked people to just wear masks, many of these could have been avoided.
You talk about the “venomous diatribes” while you demean Mr. Biden, the President elect.
If you want unity, you have to accept the defeat of your fallen hero and move forward.
I am afraid you and others like you will dig in their heels, like Senator McConnell surely will, and do whatever is possible to keep this country from moving forward.
I feel sorry for people like you with no hope for the future unless you get your way.
Let’s try to get along and get this country back on track.
Chris B. Miller
Salida