Dear Editor:
Why should you be concerned about the Longhorn Ranch subdivision?
First off, where it is located? Basically right next to Frantz Lake where so many people love to find peace, relax and enjoy the magnificent view of the mountains. There is no other place of calm like it in Salida. A place to be cherished and protected.
Just west of the lake, in the currently undisturbed view of the mountains, lies the proposed Longhorn Ranch subdivision. Imagine 68 homes interrupting that iconic view. Not pleasant and conducive to the rural life declared in the recent master vision plan for the county. Currently, the valley is full of ranches, livestock and open views to Mount Shavano and the famed Angel of Shavano
While the Planning Commission declares that this proposed eyesore is only over 4,000 feet from the city, that this is just shy of 1 mile. We, the residents of Salida have declared that housing subdivisions should be adjacent from current city lines. Longhorn is a long way from adjacent.
The story does not end here. Remember that the people in all of those homes need to drive into the city for gas, groceries, entertainment. The would mean at least 260 trips in and out, each one going by Frantz Lake. Then they could make accessory dwelling units there, and that would more than double the traffic load, making significant traffic and congestion, which the comprehensive plan is designed to prevent.
Be careful driving out the road and the blind curves up the hill as that is where the cyclists huff and puff. The road is all too narrow, no bike lanes, and the cyclists are pedaling slowly. What could go wrong with this situation?
Oh, I forgot the light pollution from so many homes, which would make a New Yorker blush but will most certainly detract from the natural views from the lake and our love of the stars at night.
Would you like to have this permanent intrusion around one of Salida’s greatest natural treasures? For myself, I can definitely say no way.
Remember that when rampant sprawl is established, it will be here forever and we can kiss our rural life goodbye.
There is still time and you can do something. Make your voice heard at the Planning Commission hearings, and then the county commissioners meeting. If we cannot stop development, we can at least rein it in and make a smaller number of homes.
Robert Birney,
Salida