Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been thinking about death lately.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 500,000 Americans in the last year. And when you’re 71, death is just a fact of life. Contemporaries are dying with alarming frequency – family, friends, acquaintances, sports heroes, beloved music idols.
It’s a regular holocaust out there.
Like most people, I generally avoid thinking about death. Especially my own. Human beings are hard-wired to ignore our own mortality, and so we do.
But when you start looking at death, it gets interesting. For instance …
How we die:
In 2019 pre-COVID-19 America, the top ten causes of death were, in order: heart disease and cancer (in the 600,000 range); accidents, lung disease, stroke and Alzheimer’s (120-170,000); then diabetes, kidney disease, pneumonia/flu and, finally, suicide at 47,000.
Where we die:
For nearly a century, hospitals were the most popular venue for our final act. They were overtaken in 2017 by home deaths.
After we die:
Cremations surpassed burials in 2014. Last year, 56 percent of America’s remains were cremated; by 2035, it will be 80 percent. Green burial – human composting – is popular with the environmental crowd.
Of course, the real question isn’t about what happens to the body after death, but what happens to the mind. Soul, if you like. Is there an afterlife in your future? Some form of continuing consciousness?
What say our major world religions?
Christians say “yes,” unequivocally, as Easter reminded us. The standard Christian version of the afterlife includes bodily resurrections, divine judgment, heaven and hell.
Muslims second that emotion. Islam’s afterlife story is a remake of the Christian epic, but starring a different God and based on different holy scriptures.
Hindus and Buddhists are enthusiastic afterlife believers. Their tale revolves around reincarnation, with souls migrating into new bodies, human and animal.
Jews are ambivalent about the afterlife.
In the Old Testament, death was viewed as an oblivion of nonexistence called “sheol.” But messianic Jews had appeared by New Testament times (Jesus was one), Jews with strong afterlife beliefs that included apocalypse, resurrection, judgment, heaven, hell – the whole schmeer.
And what do non-religious thinkers think? What say our secular sages, scientists and philosophers, ancient and modern? Well, Einstein voted for oblivion, Newton for afterlife. Plato believed in the afterlife. Aristotle was an oblivion guy.
Bottom line: Everyone is just guessing.
Some guesses do seem more educated than others, though. More supported by reason, less like fairy tales for adults. Oblivion is the obvious choice for objective minds, although it’s a minority opinion. A recent poll shows 72 percent of Americans believe in heaven, 58 percent in hell.
But in the end, no one knows what happens after we die.
And we just have to live with that.
Marty Rush,
Salida