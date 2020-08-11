Dear Editor:
Three years ago I moved from Salida to another state and town, very different from my Salida community. I took along my subscription to the paper so that I could keep up with the news of friends and events there, and after I read it, I pass it along to other transplants from Salida and the snowbirds who spent wintry days here in the desert.
I was glad to see that your abbreviated edition of The Mountain Mail still includes Hayden Mellsop’s column, “Accidental Angler.”
I am not a fisherman, nor am I particularly interested in becoming one, but I love to read his column for his lyrical style of writing and his obvious enjoyment of nature around him on his excursions.
I can vicariously go with him on trips to different places, even continents, and absorb through his words his appreciation for his environment, even when it may be cold or uncomfortably hot.
It’s like tagging along with an old friend.
My dog likes to watch for the paper too: she gets to go for a walk to the mailbox.
Meriel Gooding
Green Valley, Arizona