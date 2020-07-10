Dear Editor:
To the person who keyed my car:
Perhaps you thought you would teach a Texan to get out of your state, since I have Texas plates, but you were wrong.
I’m born and raised in Colorado. My family has lived off and on in Chaffee County for eighty years. Don’t believe me? My grandfather divided some land he had and sold it to a friend, that became Deer Valley Ranch, I won’t bother you with the rest of the story.
If Texas plates is why you keyed my car, then you need to know, you are part of what is wrong with our nation. As we all know, some people hold prejudices against others, perhaps you feel like yours are more “acceptable” but none of them are.
Perhaps you keyed my car because it is a “nice” car and you don’t like that or perhaps don’t think it is “fair.”
Well, it is a Navigator, but if you felt damaging something of value would somehow make you feel more valuable, then you need to know, you are wrong.
You also need to know that I am the third owner of my “nice” car and that it is a little over twelve years old with nearly 180,000 miles on it. It is only “nice” because we have taken care of it since we were fortunate enough to find such a great deal on it.
Perhaps you keyed my car because it is a large SUV and you think everyone should drive a smaller car. Well, this car is the one we use when we need to take our family of six anywhere and typically, we have one or two extra people along with us — usually it was both of my parents before my mom passed away.
I drive it because eight people don’t fit in a smaller car. So, if you thought damaging my car would make some point about SUVs then, you are wrong. I will still drive an SUV when and while I need to.
Perhaps you keyed my car because of COVID. Oh, the pandemic. If you thought keying my car would help stop the spread of this disease, then you need to know, you’re wrong. My car is not an asymptomatic carrier of it.
Finally, perhaps you keyed my car because you are a child with nothing else to do. Well, if this is true, I hope every adult who reads this, sits down with their kids, and talks to them about treating people the way you want to be treated.
I actually hope we all talk about it with our friends and neighbors, about how being kind and pleasant, respecting people, property, animals, etc makes our community a better place to live and that will ultimately make a difference in our schools, our town, our state, our nation and our world. Being kind to others starts with us first — always.
Shannon Rayburn
Nathrop