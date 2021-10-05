Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Mandy Paschall, who is running in District 3 for a seat on the Salida R-32-J school board.
Though I met Mandy pre-COVID, interestingly, I really got to know Mandy throughout COVID via Zoom. Her Zoom square was always at school board or Accountability Committee meetings, and I was impressed by her insightful words at every meeting.
More importantly, I saw Mandy listen intently and have solution-based approaches to problem solving. Mandy would conscientiously offer her perspectives and clearly be willing to come up with compromises. I really noticed Mandy asking a lot of “whys” and “why nots”; this is the kind of curiosity that is essential to being a strong board member. It quickly became evident that Mandy is a natural leader.
Mandy is not a single-issue candidate. She is able to see the bigger picture and understands that there are many pieces to the puzzle and she is eager to help fit them together. She will serve the community with pleasure.
Mandy understands and believes that the community leads the board, the board leads the superintendent, and the superintendent leads the staff, and the staff members are the glue that keep us in business. She also understands that staff members and students are also at the top of a pyramid, because they are community members too, and they need to be heard. Thoughtful, inclusive and fair processes matter to Mandy.
As someone who has spent over five years on the Salida school board and almost two decades on accountability committees, I know the energy that it takes to be part of the solution. What strikes me most about Mandy is that by the time that she is elected, she will have been going to district-related meetings for one year. It is rare for future school board members to put this kind of time in before getting on the board.
As mentioned, I have seen Mandy’s thoughtful processing skills at district meetings, but most importantly, she has made a thoughtful decision about this commitment to run for the board. She has kept in mind her dedication to her partner, her children, to volunteer in the classroom, to her friends, to her neighbors and of course to her community. Please join me in voting for Mandy for school board on or before Nov. 2.
Robin NeJame,
Salida