Is there truth to these baseless conspiracy theories?
So many self-appointed experts assure you with a straight face that Colorado elections are the “gold standard.” JoAnne Allen tells us “there is and has been no evidence of election fraud, only baseless conspiracy theories” without disclosing her bias as former vice chair for the Chaffee County Democrats. But What does Ms. Allen really know –has she studied the issues?
Please read/watch the following, then tell me concerns are “baseless conspiracy theories”: tinyurl.com/d57u7hhs.
1. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is the most attacked person in Colorado. The venom and hatred is mind blowing. But what really happened from her perspective?
2. Tina Peters was arrested for allowing a copy of her election computer hard drives to be made prior to an upgrade or “trusted build” performed by vendor Dominion Voting System Systems. Files before and after “trusted build” were analyzed by world-class experts, who issued three reports; read them for yourself.
3. Not much press coverage, but there is a lawsuit raising monumental questions about the June 28 primary election, in which secretary of state candidate Tina Peters supposedly lost to fellow Republican Pam Anderson. Read pages from the lawsuit to understand what is alleged.
There is ample evidence of widespread problems with our elections. The response from Colorado state government involves nonstop lying and intimidation, while the press refuses to tell both sides of the story. Stop saying no evidence. Stop saying debunked. Both claims are either lies or self delusion.