I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that made “Thriller” a success this year.
First, Salida Parks and Recreation for stepping in and taking us under their umbrella when it looked like “Thriller” on F Street would have to discontinue due to permit challenges.
Mark Post and his crew took care of all the details, found us a new location, took care of getting the word out and most of all supported us. They did not want Salida to lose the Halloween tradition that Marlayna MacKenzie and her neighbors started on 10th and F streets 12 years ago.
Thank you also to the police department for closing the street for everyone’s safety, the Presbyterian Church for the continued use of their sound system and Jeff Boyd for the video of this year’s performance.
A special thank you to Ken Brandon for hosting the Zombie makeup party at Box of Bubbles. And to Ken and Rich Tyler for application of makeup to make us look so dead! You both are very much appreciated.
And finally my thanks and appreciation to the Zombie Dancers for coming together on Halloween and dancing your hearts out zombie style. Everyone of you is amazing. It wouldn’t happen without you.
To the Salida community, the Zombie Dancers join me in thanking everyone who came out to watch us and support us and cheer us on.
Until next year … we will rise again!