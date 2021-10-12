Dear Editor:
I am so grateful that every student in the school district is safe. I’m grateful to Principal Talmage Trujillo for diffusing a potential threat, and I’m grateful to the police for acting swiftly to address that potential threat.
I’m saddened by the miscommunication and power struggle that happened at the school and the resulting charges that were brought against Trujillo. Right now, all we the public have is an affidavit from the police. It shows a lot of struggle over who was in charge and who would deem the students at SHS (of which I have two) safe.
If the youth were really the threat that everyone feared, Trujillo was a hero, putting his life on the line to take the youth away from the school and save his students there. He was acting as principal by protecting not just the youth but also his school.
Clearly, in hindsight, his attention was not as focused on the police as it should have been. Perhaps he did not realize that his actions would be suspect unless police were fully informed and allowed to be present, that he would not be trusted to evaluate the safety of the situation on his own.
His actions communicated the following information: The student was safely in his custody, and they had left the school grounds. He was diffusing the situation and believed it to be under control. He would be in contact as soon as he was able, given that he was calming an agitated youth. I believe this incident would have been a non-incident if he had been able to communicate that verbally and if he was trusted by the police.
We are all afraid of potential school shootings. I have seen, over and over, the school react to possible threats and put students on lockdown. I am grateful for their vigilance, and nothing in the past five years has shown me that the district disregards threats.
This incident showed me that the district trusted the actions of their high school principal, and the police did not. It showed me that, in crisis, people get angry and don’t communicate well. The police were upset. I’d say they felt unable to do their job because they did not have enough control over the situation, and they didn’t trust that Trujillo had control over it. Blackburn clearly was upset too. Blackburn’s comments were unfortunate, and an apology should be made to the police. Also, the charges against Trujillo should be dropped and an apology should be made to Trujillo.
From my perspective, everyone was acting as they were trained, to protect the student body. Unfortunately, everyone had different ideas about what that should look like, and there was failure to communicate, which is unfortunate but not surprising in a crisis situation. What it comes down to is this: There was a good outcome. The high school is safe, and the youth is safe. Thank you all.
Lara Wheeler,
Salida