Have you noticed recently how anyone lacking a hard-left perspective, even reasonable so-called “apolitical moderates” are being smeared as “far-right, semifascist extremists, a threat to democracy” by people, including our president, who don’t seem to understand the meaning and historical contexts of those vile words?
I’m old enough to remember when local friends and neighbors, fellow Americans, were demanding that “COVID anti-vaxxers” and “anti-maskers” be locked in their homes or even jailed and stripped of all civil rights. Including freedom of speech through censorship, freedom of association, fired from their jobs, denied medical care, freedom of movement etc. Either fully comply with government mandates or you are now a “threat to democracy.”
The skepticism and reluctance of some to fall in line has been vindicated as those who got every shot and/or booster, including Joe Biden, kept contracting COVID. The CDC has admitted it got almost everything wrong and Fauci has deservedly lost all credibility and relevance.
What say all you true-fascist science-worshiping zealots now? Either you are all-in to “fundamentally transform America” or you are a pariah, an “enemy of the state.” If you didn’t spend the Trump years in the street rioting, burning and looting “for social justice” because of the clearly flawed election of 2016, you were a racist Nazi. But if you question the COVID-skewed election season of 2020 you are now a threat to democracy.
The new definition of democracy appears to be that 51 percent can do whatever it wants to the 49 percent, to hell with the republic. Most left-wing “intellectuals” don’t even realize or won’t admit that the word “democracy” does not appear in either the Declaration of Independence or the U.S. Constitution, for a reason. The tyranny of the misinformed and easily manipulated majority is a real threat to our freedom, warned about by the Founding Fathers.
There were 574 declared riots by far-left-wing activists in summer 2020 with dozens killed, thousands of police officers injured and billions of dollars in property damage. “Defund the police” was one of their battle cries. But, the attempts of the corrupt Democratic Party and their dishonest media sycophants to “memory hole” that summer and replace it with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot narrative have sought to reframe the left as pro-law enforcement. How twisted is that, friends?
Everyone can see that the only law enforcement they care about is federal, like the politically weaponized FBI and Department of Justice, and soon to be 87K armed IRS agents who will “have what it takes to take what we have.” Yet I am the extremist? While our country burns, all the Democrats want to focus on is getting Trump and his supporters and have weaponized corrupted federal agencies to help them.