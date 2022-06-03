Dear Editor:
I feel it is necessary to question the veracity of the information in the article cowritten by Andrea Carlstrom and Greg Felt. The detail is found in the web address listed below. It is a long article but one that should be read by everyone in Chaffee County. The Mountain Mail is where many get their information so I hope in all fairness the truth of the past two years and what our society has had to bear will come out.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history, characterized by official lies in an unending stream lead (sic) by government bureaucracies, medical associations, medical boards, the media, and international agencies.” This is the first sentence of that article – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/. I am hoping one of these two people read this article. They’re running this show in the county so they should know the science and be informed. Are they telling us the truth?
Remember, a long read, but it is better to know than to live in the fear perpetrated on the citizens of Chaffee County and the world. If this information disseminated will save the life of one child they are pushing to be vaccinated with an experimental vaccine, it should be worth your time (and they are all experimental vaccines).
Anthony Tafoya,
Salida