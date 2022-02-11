Dear Editor:
As most Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) members already know, SDCEA proposed a new rate structure for 2022. As you might also know, there has been a large backlash against the new structure.
This backlash was manifested at the last board of directors’ meeting on Jan. 26. The essence of the feedback given by cooperative members to the board is that the new structure is contrary, essentially inverted, to what is needed in Chaffee County (and the other areas SDCEA serves), as well as for the global good of our planet.
The new rate structure developed by Power Systems Engineering (PSE) for SDCEA basically incentivizes large energy users and penalizes small users, especially those with home solar. As examples, from slide 27 of PSE’s presentation to SDCEA, large users (average 1800 kWh/month) will have their bills reduced by 11.1 percent. Small users (average 200 kWh/month) will see an increase of 16.4 percent. Last, members with no net use, such as those with home solar, will see an increase of 45 percent.
One result of the board of directors’ meeting was to delay the implementation of the new rate and review the comments received. The best outcome from this would be for the board to realize that they were led in the wrong direction with the new structure. And, that they develop a rate structure more in line with the times: specifically one that fosters less energy use and implementation of home solar.
Kenneth Strasser,
Salida