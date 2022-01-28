Dear Editor:
Last year Bob Rich and I were able to provide about 50 bicycles to needy families in the area through the Salida Elks Lodge Christmas Basket program. We also donated about 25 bicycles to local social service agencies for use in their programs.
We would like to thank all the people who made this effort possible. Bob was responsible for storage and transportation of the bikes, and I was the mechanic. Absolute Bikes and Salida Bike Co. donated discount parts and many used bikes.
These folks made personal donations of bikes and accessories: Carolyn Goetz, Ann Bunting, Donna Rhoads, Nick Avignon, Bonnie Konopka, Monty Willson, Carol Padlick and Bob Bond, Bonnie Green and Sheila Williams, Jodi Slaby, Kurt Beddingfield, Steve and Laurie Fisher, Kent and Mary Ann Davidson, Marilyn Bouldin, Greg and Ruth Phillips and anonymous.
Sincere thanks to all these people who chose to give back to the community, and especially thanks to the Salida Elks Lodge and the social service agencies for getting the bikes into the hands of deserving families.
Larry Kovacic,
Salida