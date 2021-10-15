Dear Editor:
I want to write this letter to the editor to talk about Abby Jefferson. She is running for the school board. I am a Salida high school student and I think that Abby is the best person to be on the school board.
Abby is the type of person that can listen to all opinions and then come up with an idea that helps everyone. She has always been someone who listens about my day at school or what type of stuff is going on at school. She really cares about our community and the kids who live in it. She definitely is someone who makes things happen. And when she does, it is the best choice for everyone. She tries to do the right thing for everyone.
Abby has a huge role in my life and has for the past five years. Please vote for Abby Jefferson for Salida school board District 2. She is there for the right reasons and will fight for the right thing.
Isaach Hines,
Salida