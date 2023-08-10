Dear Editor:
From the beginning of this exchange, this writer has advocated a mixed economy incorporating elements of both capitalism and socialism. However, given the levels of income and wealth inequality in our country – not to mention the inequality of opportunity, the lack of social mobility, the obstructed accessibility to healthcare and education, etc. – the time has come for an injection of more socialism.
Clearly, the confusion between the authoritarianism and the totalitarianism prevalent in extreme communist systems and the beneficial contributions of socialism in some current economic and political systems persists. Socialism need not engender the inhumane treatment characteristic of such extreme systems and exemplified by the horrors of Stalinism or, for that matter, fascist Nazi Germany.
The levels of stress, resentment, despair and hopelessness prevailing within segments of our society today contrast with the levels of contentment in affluent, more socialist countries.
Scandinavian and Western European countries, when we take the time to look at their more socially conscious systems, provide possibilities for addressing the shortcomings present in our more heavily capitalistic and less humane society.
With over 700, the U.S. has more billionaires than any other country, and the top 10 percent of our wealth distribution holds more than the bottom 90 percent. Before COVID, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Jeff Bezos alone held more wealth than the bottom half of the distribution, and since then the wealthiest have become proportionately more so.
The wealth and income in our country, if redistributed through a more progressive tax system, universal health coverage and free education, for example, could contribute to greater contentment and greater potential in a more cohesive society.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida