Dear Editor:
The Salida Crossings lot on U.S. 50 is for sale. Crossings will not be built. What happened? This project was the subject of a special election on Sept. 25, 2018 and was narrowly approved by Salida voters 52-48 percent. “Yes” voters believed the affordable housing argument. “No” voters questioned excess height, density, and council secrecy.
Eleven months after the election, no construction was underway. On Aug. 20, 2019, council quietly passed Resolution 2019-42 “Approving the Development Agreement for the Salida Crossings Planned Development.” Though it was not discussed prior to approval, this document contained: “The 122 units were originally developed to be sold as condominiums. The units will now likely be rental apartments. The Developer made this adjustment due to local demand and risk of construction defect litigation”.
On Sept. 4, 2019, I published a letter crying foul. This resolution was illegal, modifying the results of the special election. But the mention of litigation risk was intriguing.
Past uses may have contaminated the property. I made a request to the city, and received a phase I Environmental analysis report Sept. 4 2019. Dated Dec. 17, 2017, this report existed 9 months before the special election. It detailed the potential for historic contamination with chlorinated solvents, and recommended phase II drilling/testing subsurface core samples. The city failed to produce this phase II Report.
Developer Duane Cozart publicly stated that construction would commence almost immediately. Concerned that environmental issues were being ignored, I contacted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The very next day, I received a copy of the phase II study dated June 21, 2019 directly from Cozart. This report was produced only after CDPHE intervention. When asked, Salida said they did not provide this study because it was not in their possession when requested.
It gets worse. The location and depth of the core samples did not take into account two underground garages, which would require excavating and removing up to 10,000 cubic yards of untested, possibly contaminated soil. When I pointed this out to CDPHE, everything changed. All activity stopped.
I do not know what happened after that. CDPHE action impressed me, once they were engaged I bowed out. I cannot say whether additional core testing was performed, or whether contamination was ever detected. Months later I observed that the lot was quietly put up for sale.
Three problems:
1. The phase I report was withheld from the public prior to the special election. Knowledge of historic contamination may have swayed the vote.
2. Council approved this project on multiple occasions, apparently without reviewing the phase II environmental study.
3. If they did see phase II, city staff did not flag the obvious: the testing protocol did not take into account massive excavation of the property.
Note that the City of Salida and The Mountain Mail were both copied on this CDPHE correspondence.
Both were aware of what was happening in real time, never disclosed this issue to the public, and still refuse to answer a simple question: what ever happened to Salida Crossings?
Vince Phillips
Salida