Dear Editor:

Many residents of Salida and vicinity remember Bill Hoff who moved to Salida from Texas in the sixties. 

He and his wife Louise managed a laundromat (no longer there) at the corner of Third and E streets in Salida. 

During the ’80s and ’90s, Bill worked for the Salida School District as a custodian in the Kesner Jr. High building.

Bill will be celebrating his 90th birthday on May 7. What a wonderful time to send him a birthday card to help him celebrate. His address is:  Bill Hoff, 7996 County Road 140, Salida, CO 81201.

I know Bill would be surprised and pleased to hear from many of his old friends. Happy birthday Bill! 

A special friend,

  Judy Naviaux

  Salida