Dear Editor:
Many residents of Salida and vicinity remember Bill Hoff who moved to Salida from Texas in the sixties.
He and his wife Louise managed a laundromat (no longer there) at the corner of Third and E streets in Salida.
During the ’80s and ’90s, Bill worked for the Salida School District as a custodian in the Kesner Jr. High building.
Bill will be celebrating his 90th birthday on May 7. What a wonderful time to send him a birthday card to help him celebrate. His address is: Bill Hoff, 7996 County Road 140, Salida, CO 81201.
I know Bill would be surprised and pleased to hear from many of his old friends. Happy birthday Bill!
A special friend,
Judy Naviaux
Salida