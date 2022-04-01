Dear Editor:
Because the petroleum industry is private enterprise, our government has little control over prices which are set in a global market.
Additionally, historically, the U.S. has been a net importer of petroleum including crude oil. That changed with the development of tar sands technology, and in 2020 when demand dropped here and internationally due to the pandemic, the U.S. became a net exporter.
With the drop in demand for gasoline in the U.S. due to the pandemic, major oil-producing companies reduced production. And while they hold thousands of U.S. oil leases that they have failed to exploit, these companies continue to limit production. By limiting supply in the face of growing demand, they are increasing their profits. Additionally, they are buying back their own stock to raise its price and distributing cash to investors, all to meet Wall Street expectations.
Gas prices rose before President Biden took office and continued to rise before Putin’s war. Corporate profits could serve to absorb some of these price increases, but shareholder value prevails, and consequently, investors’ wealth is increasing in a direct transfer from American consumers.
This redistribution of wealth will only serve to increase the wealth inequality prevalent in our country today. It is yet another example of the policy distortions operating in a Congress biased toward big money interests.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida