Dear Editor:
Salida City Council.
I read with interest that you’re talking about shutting down “F” street again.
I think you should reconsider this, and here’s why. There is already limited parking in Salida, with the redesign of F and First streets intersection, there are now even less spots, despite the redesign being undone as it was a patently bad idea, the parking spaces have not reappeared.
Folks that live outside the county come to Salida to do their shopping and such. With the tourists taking up the majority of the parking, sometimes blocks away, it’s onerous on the older generation to have to make a trudge to get to say, the pharmacy for example.
I shop in Salida wishing to keep my money local, but last year I wanted to purchase a new ski package, and the closest parking I could find, after four trips to town, was six blocks away give or take at the Touber Building.
I purchased my new ski’s elsewhere. I can think of three other instances where I spent my money elsewhere, as I couldn’t get close to the business (within a block’s walk) I wanted to patronize.
While I understood that this was a COVID-19 response, supposedly helping folk stay 6 feet apart, each time I observed the mob in the closed streets, they were doing anything but distancing.
Expanding the closure to Third Street, will just make the situation worse.
Remember, it’s the locals and folks from western Fremont County who keep these businesses open in the off season. Once we get in the habit of doing our business elsewhere, or online rather than patronizing the locals, at the end of the day it’s doing a disservice to both the businesses and us.
I’m figuring that if you look at the ADA laws, you might find something in there as well to support keeping the streets open, but as you’ve already purchased materials to support this, I rather doubt you’ll change your mind..
Marshall Nichols
Howard