Dear Editor:
In these times of rotating empty shelves at the grocery store and a public health crisis, it’s important to make food choices that will support our immune systems and our local economy. Organic, locally grown food supports our health, reduces the climate damaging effects of long-distance shipping and make our community more resilient and sustainable. And it tastes so much better.
We can choose to invest in local growers who care about the freshness and quality of what we eat. In supporting our “hometown team” we reduce the effects of carbon pollution from both shipping and poor agricultural practices. Not to mention better care for our precious water.
SOIL (Slow Opportunities for Investing Locally) is an organization to allow all of us to invest in our common good, to support the health of our earth and to have delicious high quality food available.
This organization makes zero percent loans available to our local food producers by pooling our money and awarding grants each year. If you’d like more information or to get involved, please check out the website at soilsangredecristo.org.
Lindi Lewis,
Salida farm worker