Dear Editor:
Mayor Dan Shore seems unable to admit and learn from his mistakes.
In his tone-deaf defense of City Attorney Nina Williams (Mountain Mail, Feb. 17), Shore ignores reason, making a desperate emotional appeal instead.
His words: “This was attorney Williams’ only, in her life, brush with the law, and it was over an expired tag.”
Shore never mentions City Attorney Williams was arrested for driving under the influence, with the city administrator as her passenger. Shore’s misleading statement, if read by itself, implies Ms. Williams was persecuted for her expired car registration!
Shore: “And no one is more painfully or acutely aware of that than she is, and as hard as it is being in the spotlight, being tried in the court of public opinion, it’s not nearly as hard as she is being on herself.”
City Hall hid this story for a month. Shore abused his power to avoid “the court of public opinion.” The fact that Williams is being hard on herself for embarrassing the city does not justify or excuse her inappropriate behavior.
Shore: “My experience has been that when you see patterns of repeated behavior, it’s when people deflect, they rationalize and then they justify. She did none of these things.”
Nina Williams has no need to deflect or rationalize. Mayor Shore is eager to do it for her. The city attorney and city administrator do not deserve a drunk driving hall pass from Mayor Shore.
Shore: “She took responsibility. She notified us as a council immediately. She stood up, and that took a lot of courage, and I have a lot of respect for her for doing that.”
Shore implies that Williams had the option to lie. Shore should have informed the public immediately instead of actively hiding the arrest. It is the secrecy surrounding the Drew Nelson hire repeating itself.
Shore: “I just want to pose a question to everyone listening out there tonight. How would you like to be judged by your worst moment?”
Why is it that only friends of City Hall deserve this type of defense? Where was Mayor Shore when 87 other people were arrested locally for DUI? We do not need to judge Williams based on this moment, but it disqualifies her to serve as city attorney.
Shore: “And without hesitation, Nina dropped everything and she lived up here for weeks.”
Remind me how much the city attorney is paid. $200/hour? What additional costs did the city incur for Williams to vacation in Salida and unburden the city administrator?
Shore’s effort to invoke the memory of the former city clerk is morally bankrupt and reeks of exploitation.
The city attorney and city administrator must be held to a high standard. Getting arrested for DUI does not meet these expectations.
And what if the city attorney and/or city administrator improperly exerted their influence when confronted by law enforcement?
Questions will remain until the public release of all police body cam videos.
Jim LiVecchi,
former Salida mayor