It’s been an interesting debate over the Salida Bottling Company development project on West First Street and the upcoming 2D ballot vote. As Salida has moved toward more housing within the city limits versus more urban sprawl, projects like this project make sense.
During the public development process, governmental agencies often make logical compromises allowing minor changes that are ultimately quite beneficial to both the public and the developer. This is the case here.
After reviewing the various planning meetings, Salida City Council meetings, plans, elevations, perspective sketches, all published on various media sources and websites, it’s clear that the public’s interest has been well served.
This appears to be a well conceived project that will greatly benefit Salidans. As a newly retired design professional, I recommend a yes vote on 2D.