Thanks to our amazing Salidans and our surrounding communities for their generous donations and financial support in 2022.
Your donations make it possible for us, the Giving Heart of Salida, to enable the Chaffee Community Resource Center, the Sanctuary Soup Kitchen and Caring and Sharing, your community thrift store, to make a difference by offering a lending hand up to the unsheltered, seniors, veterans, low-income families and anyone else in need.
In 2022 Caring and Sharing, a nonprofit Christian benevolence organization:
Served 11,374 hot meals and snacks in our Sanctuary Soup Kitchen.
Distributed 96,931 food items from our Food Pantry.
Loaned 1,931 durable medical equipment-DME walkers, crutches, shower chairs, wheelchairs and knee scooters.
Provided 3,144 thrift store care card vouchers.
Assisted $6,280 in Benevolence Funds for sleeping bags, tents, propane, phone cards, bus tickets, car repairs, gasoline, hotel rooms, hygiene products.
Received 120,115 pounds of food from our local Safeway, Farm to Table and Colorado Springs Care and Share.
We are grateful for your continued support!
We are always in need of volunteers to help run our store and benevolence ministries. It’s a great way to give back to our community.
Alouise Knott and Linda Gibas,
Caring and Sharing board of directors members