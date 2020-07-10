Dear Editor:
“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort” (U.S. Constitution; Article III, Section 3).
On Sept. 11, 2001, Islamic terrorists attacked us, killing nearly 3,000 Americans in the World Trade Center, Pennsylvania, and Pentagon. The Taliban government in Afghanistan sheltered Al Qaeda, the perpetrators of this outrage.
President George W. Bush, rightly, sent our troops into Afghanistan to destroy Al Qaeda’s terrorist bases. Our soldiers have been fighting a war in Afghanistan since then, sustaining more than 4,400 deaths.
Recent reports indicate Russia has placed a bounty on killing our soldiers. Trump did nothing other than heaping praise continuously on Vladimir Putin.
How is that not treason?
Trump first claimed he knew nothing about Russia placing a bounty on murdering our troops. I believe that’s unlikely but remotely possible as it’s been widely reported that information was transmitted to him in his Presidential Daily Brief which he doesn’t often read.
Moreover, his staff has learned through bitter experience that it’s better not to say anything negative about Putin, lest they incur his wrath.
Trump then discredited the reported Russian bounty on our troops even though it had been confirmed by numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal. Yet another lie.
Why has Trump declared his everlasting adoration for Russian ex-KGB thug Putin continuously, from the time he announced his candidacy until the present?
There are several theories. One is that Putin has some compromising personal information on Trump, such as his reported predilection for Russian prostitutes.
Another is that Trump owes Putin a debt of gratitude for helping him win the 2016 election. The Mueller Report listed more than 100 contacts between Russian intelligence assets and the Trump campaign.
While these personal or political explanations remain as possibilities, a more likely explanation is money. Due to his colossal business ineptitude, including multiple bankruptcies, U.S. banks stopped providing Trump with loans.
So, his only recourse was Deutsche Bank. It has been widely reported that Deutsche Bank has been deeply involved in laundering money from Russian crime syndicates.
Trump supporters, please permit me to ask you a question. If a Democrat was president and it was established that he/she had heaped undying adulation on Putin after it was revealed that Russia had placed a bounty on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, how would you have reacted?
My presumption is that you would have been absolutely horrified and demanded that he/she resign or be impeached and convicted. Please apply the same standard to Trump.
Republicans held countless congressional hearings about the dreadful murders of four Americans in Benghazi. They found no malfeasance.
Now we’re faced with Trump’s evident acquiescence to Russia offering bounties for slaughtering our troops in Afghanistan. I’ll be waiting with baited breath for Republicans like Cory Gardner to request hearings on Trump’s manifest treason.
How much is too much for those of you who support Trump? Worst. President. Ever.
Frank Waxman
Salida