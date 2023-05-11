As it is time to vote again on Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board members, I encourage everyone to look at the great job this electric company has done for rural areas. We have good and stable electricity.
However, that doesn’t mean electrical never goes down. During the recent snowstorm, SDCEA had crews out immediately. The linemen did an excellent job.
SDCEA recently tried to add a rate hike, in the form of a flat fee. The purpose, as I understand it, was to make distribution of charges fairer for everyone. Those who have added solar to their homes felt it was unfair. When they purchased solar, they were looking for a net zero, where SDCEA would purchase their energy during the day and sell them electricity at night. Cost would balance out and they would pay nothing to SDCEA, a selling point for solar.
Sounds good, environmentally friendly and cheaper for homeowners. But do we consider these solar users are using the poles, lines and employees to keep this system running smoothly? They are not paying for these services, just using them.
Will those of us who do not have solar eventually pay all these costs? Cheap for those with solar, expensive for those who don’t. Solar users are the ones who organized Ark Valley Energy Future to fight rate hikes.
At one AVEF meeting, one goal was to buy out of purchasing electricity from Tri-State, who uses more than just renewable energy. This would be an expensive endeavor. Would those of us without solar pay for it? Tri-State is converting to renewable energy.
Solar is still expensive, unstable and not so environmentally friendly to make.
SDCEA is a distribution company. It has no means of creating energy. To change would also be expensive.
When it comes to voting new board members, we want to be very careful not to get rid of those we have spent thousands of dollars to train and educate in electricity and current laws. We want to make sure board members will work for all SDCEA members, not just a portion or an elite group of users. Do we want to put newbies on the board that have the agenda of AVEF? Experience is worth more than just dollars when it comes to making decisions.
I recommend we retain Joe Redetzke and Michael Robinson. Change is not always good.