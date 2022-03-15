Dear Editor:
The results of “late-stage communism” are being seen in real time by these younger generations that are being led to believe communism is a system far superior to the racist and deplorable American system of free enterprise and meritocracy.
The angry Russian bear has awakened after his eight-year slumber. It has been largely sleeping since it devoured the Ukrainian Black Sea province of Crimea in 2014, under a similar U.S. administration.
A regular commentator to this publication and local Biden supporter made excuses for the bear in a letter titled “Crimea River.” I’m sure he realizes there are roughly 10 pillars of communism involved that lead to this type of societal demise. Read for yourself at https://people.howstuffworks.com/communism1.htm.
Karl Marx had a lot of great ideas, but he was wrong about all of it ever becoming successful. Communism led to miserable deaths of literally hundreds of millions of people during the last century. All of these “pillars” are now being promoted as “progress” by the far left in our very own country, causing divisiveness, confusion and violence.
The media and current leadership must condone these ideas, because they certainly aren’t fighting them and continue to promote the policies that are responsible for it. Take the death and destruction that made up the summer of 2020, for example; The Black Lives Matter riots, a self-proclaimed “Marxist organization,” were widely reported as “mostly peaceful” and got a COVID lockdown pass because of some false “social justice” vibe. The awful truth is that some areas of our country looked a lot like Ukrainian villages that the bear has been raiding.
The whole world has been moved by the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainians as they fight, not only for their lives, but their freedoms. Remember, their country has vivid memories of being mauled for many decades by the bear, or worse, starved to death because the government controlled the fuel supplies and therefore food production. They will never forget.
But the U.S. educational system has, and some are promoting this failed ideology with disastrous results for our children. Many of whom require “safe-spaces” to cry in if somebody has a different opinion than them.
There is a mass delusion that thinks “communism is cool.” They already tried and so far have failed to take our freedoms of movement with ineffective and destructive COVID lockdowns and a purposefully diminishing fuel supply. Freedom of speech, private property, freedom of association, religion, self-defense, high taxes and regulations, transportation, “free” higher indoctrination, etc.
Big government is fallible precisely because its populated and run by human beings. Greed, corruption, lust for power, loss of conscience and humanity, etc. But the human spirit of the common person longs to be free, to not be “ruled” by any class of “expert.” The Ukrainian people are reminding us of this every day. While the clock ticks away until time Biden receives his “war powers.” Marty, please wake me up. I’m still having a bad dream.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida