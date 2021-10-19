Dear Editor:
Our system is broken, without a doubt. “It is our intent,” and “We just haven’t had the time,” are all reasons my husband and I have been given from our school board members and the Salida High School principal regarding the development of an effective Standard Response Protocol. Well, tell that to communities who have witnessed tragic events unfold.
While we do not condone the actions of Mr. Blackburn or Mr. Trujillo on the events of Sept. 23, after speaking with many people and still awaiting more meetings, we now see it was not just these two men at fault. The system has failed.
Salida, we challenge all of you: Make the time to come together, put your discrepancies aside and work out the problem for the sake of our children. In the world we live in today, yes, even in our small town, there is never a time for complacency. We must not allow tension to keep us from putting the safety of our children and faculty first.
Have the last 20 years of random acts of violence and threats toward schools not been proof enough? We got lucky. Read that again: We got lucky. The events, poor leadership and lack of communication on Sept. 23 are evidence enough. The safety of our children was set aside, buried under a chaotic mess of who was in charge, who was to blame.
Our school has an SRP for a reason: establishing a chain of command and following through. While we realize there could be many different scenarios, we need to learn to adapt. If you cannot handle or rise to this challenge, the position you hold as a leader is not for you. Step aside and give the task to someone who is capable and willing to take on the challenge and see it through.
My husband and I will not stop pressing this matter within our community until the issue is indeed resolved. If this entire situation does not push you, move you, convince you or lead you to help my husband and me see this matter through, what will?
We as a community, however you feel regarding the events from this day, need to put our opinions aside and come together as a whole for the sake of our children and faculty.
But for SRPs to work, every player needs to be involved, cooperating, listening, learning and using the information and tools given to be as successful as possible and achieve the outcome we can only hope for. We all need to do our part, parents included.
We’ll end with this: We are embarrassed and disappointed with all key players in the Sept. 23 events. As parents, these events have left us terrified. The inability to cooperate with one another for the greater good and the laxity regarding the urgency of laying aside tension, working together and forming a cohesive, coherent SRP put our child and every other child at risk.
Anthony and Jessica Mazzucca,
Salida