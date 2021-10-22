Editor’s note: The author of this letter submitted an earlier letter to the editor that due to unforeseen reasons beyond his control did not get printed in a timely matter. Therefore The Mountain Mail allowed him to submit the letter earlier than the two-week policy permits.
Dear Editor:
The Salida School District online curriculum is password protected, thus evading the prying eyes of parents. The public is instead allowed to see a sample curriculum, which has troubling content. Here are sample lessons from ninth-grade social studies:
“What makes for effective forms of civil disobedience?”
“Progressives advocated for the expansion of human rights and civil liberties, which resulted in significant reforms, legislation and Constitutional amendments.”
Do our schools exist to teach factual subjects like history, math and science, or to radicalize their students? I wonder if the following factual history lesson would ever be taught in our partisan school district:
Abraham Lincoln was our first Republican president. The Republican Party formed prior to the Civil War in the abolitionist Northern States to counter the pro-slavery Democratic Party. Meanwhile, the Ku Klux Klan was the enforcement wing of the Democratic Party, created to forcibly prevent newly freed slaves from voting (history.com/topics/reconstruction/ku-klux-klan).
After the Civil War, for many decades people of color voted almost exclusively Republican. Blacks were not formally allowed as members of the Democratic Party until 1924.
Ancient history, you say? What about the 1964 Civil Rights Act? Over 80 percent of Republican lawmakers voted for it, while the Democratic total was 62 percent. Yet our students seem convinced that all social advances come from one political party.
What am I getting at?
Until recently, the actions of Superintendent Blackburn and Principal Trujillo would have been grounds for instant dismissal. Senior school administrators were pillars of the community and exemplified the highest ethical standard. Times have changed. Now they are lying to police during an emergency, shouting crazed epithets and banning police from schools. Apparently, our schools are teaching that civil disobedience is encouraged, even for those in charge. (Question: Can one simultaneously hate “The Man” while being “The Man”?)
What are they really teaching our children, both by word and by example? Near as I can tell, the common thread involves having ridiculously high standards for everyone else, and absolutely no standards for how you conduct yourself. This has great power. It requires no skill. Anyone can do it. In any situation, claim the higher moral ground, no matter how egregious your own behavior, while demonizing those who dare disagree. For an example, look no further than the actions of our school administrators, during and after the incident on Sept. 23.
We are at a turning point in our country. Everyone senses it. Each individual has to choose their own path. Our schools are part of our government. Government indoctrination of our children is the road to ruin. The non-response to the events of Sept. 23 by the incumbent school board has been an epic failure. We are lucky enough to have an immediate way to realize a change to adult leadership.
Please vote for Abby Jefferson, Catherine Rich and Jennifer Adamson as a write-in for school board.
Vince Phillips,
Salida