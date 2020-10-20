Dear Editor:
This letter is in response to “Salida Discriminatory?” by Merle Baranczyk.
Salida is not a safe space for black, indigenous, people of color.
We have in our midst a very large chapter of “Proud Boys,” who are white nationalists. Hate crimes lead to the declaration of Salida being a “hate-free zone.” The list goes on.
Requesting policies and policing be non-discriminatory is not an accusation against individuals in our community or police department.
Organizations such as the Federal Housing Administration and the criminal justice system were founded on ideals of white supremacy, hence the phrase “systemic racism”.
In order to identify and address any potentially discriminatory practices within these systems, we need more information.
This is where transparency, data collection and analytics comes in.
All of the information we seek is in accordance with Sunshine Laws, and will protect the identities of civilians.
The paperwork involved is standard and entails little more than checking a few boxes. It will not hinder the ability of officers to do their job.
There have indeed been many instances of excessive use of force and discrimination.
If racial profiling forms and contact reports had been filled out at the time, we’d have the information to substantiate these claims.
That said, we are not working to tear down the Salida Police Department, despite your misconceptions. Chaffee County Showing Up for Racial Justice is dedicated to crime prevention, and reduction, in a cooperative effort to reduce the workload on our police department.
Missy Brand
Chaffee County SRUJ
Salida