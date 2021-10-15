Dear Editor:
The front-page “article” regarding charges against Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo is a concerning and disturbing trend in your decision-making on presenting clearly only one side of the story to our community. Your discretion in this case is highly suspect.
Do you believe that it serves the student involved, Principal Trujillo, District Superintendent Blackburn and the rest of the students, teachers and parents of SHS students to present only Officer Meseke’s description of the events of Sept. 23?
The officer’s report, including his opinion and personal conclusions drawn from incomplete communication with school officials opens the door to misstatements of facts and completely disregards how others who were there interpreted the situation.
Why was it necessary to have six law enforcement officers and a park ranger respond this situation? Yes, it’s important to keep students safe, but did Officer Meseke ever receive any type of training in how to manage a situation like this, or in communications specifically regarding de-escalation of a situation involving a mental health issue?
A free press has a responsibility to its readers. All you have reported so far is one person’s perception of an event that involved many people and in many respects showed a lack of clear communication, poor decision-making, possible over-reaction and a very confused understanding of situational responsibility.
Why do you think that reporting only one side of a story is fair and responsible? You don’t get to take it back.
Steve Eckert,
Salida