Dear Editor:
There are just under 900 short-term houses for rent in Chaffee County as of today (source AirDNA). Up 40 percent from 2019. It’s possible they all don’t have legitimate licenses, but that is the number of actual listings for rent on VRBO and Airbnb in this county.
So much talk about the housing shortage crisis. If we had a policy that restricted short-term rentals to a primary residence only, we would see an immediate inventory and relief for people who live and work here.
Imagine if half of those 900 short-term rental houses became available for long-term rental or purchase, that would be 450 families that could now live and work here. How do we still not have a sensible countywide short-term rental policy? It time for immediate relief.
Brady Becker,
Salida