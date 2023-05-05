With the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors election happening in May, I urge all cooperative members to become informed and vote.
The role of an SDCEA director is very complex, and serious understanding of the responsibilities and duties is needed to perform best for the co-op and its members.
Directors are offered the opportunity to receive several weeks of training and instruction, and with the ever-changing electric industry and hiring of a new CEO in the upcoming months, I believe existing board members are in the best position to make decisions. They live up to their responsibilities to serve the association and its members and make tough decisions, even if sometimes unpopular. Please vote for Joe Redetzke, Michael Robinson and Blake Bennetts.
Joe Redetzke is a respected SDCEA director who presently serves as our chairman. I have had the privilege to know Joe for several years and can say that he is very thoughtful and deliberate in making decisions. He studies and considers issues thoroughly and takes care in doing what is best for the co-op as a whole, and not for any one segment of the population.
In addition, Joe serves his community through his involvement in civic and church activities. Joe is also recognized by his electric co-op colleagues across the state as they have selected him to serve on the Colorado Rural Elective Association’s executive committee, where he has been elected vice president.
I have had the opportunity to meet and visit with both Michael Robinson and Blake Bennetts. Michael’s business background, most recently in the telecommunications industry in Chaffee County, shows his commitment to his community and knowledge that can help SDCEA navigate the changing times ahead.
Both he and Blake Bennetts are involved in their communities from the Rotary to coaching youth sports. Blake grew up in Buena Vista and wants to see the best for his city and community. His background as an engineer and being a considerate thinker is invaluable as an SDCEA director.
Lastly, rather than take my word or that of others who may write letters and advertise, attend one of the three candidate forums and see for yourself why I am endorsing Joe Redetzke, Michael Robinson and Blake Bennetts to be reelected as SDCEA directors.