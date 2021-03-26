Dear Editor:
We are in a drought. Have been for years. Nestlé takes water from our valley, hauls it across the mountains to a bottling plant and sells it. Nestlé feels water is a commodity and not a free flowing gift to the people of America.
It takes 1.3 liters of water to make a one liter water bottle, which is thrown away as it is a one time use bottle that is also not biodegradeable.
I feel that a free flowing right and access to clean water should be protected for the common good of my community.
Nestlé is in a profit based business model and does not serve the common good of anyone. Selling us water taken for a pittance during a drought and piling the landfill with plastic is wrong.
Phil Sasso
Salida