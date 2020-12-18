Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of our abnormal reality. America has been feeling out-of-sorts lately. We’ve got a bad case of COVID.
The U.S. is the world leader in total deaths. By a lot. Because of our large population, yes, but per capita, we also suck. At more than 900 deaths per million, America is among the ten worst countries on Earth.
Comparing us to the best countries is what really hurts. If the U.S. had the per capita death rate of South Korea, we would have only 3,200 dead Americans. Instead of 300,000. At New Zealand’s rate, we’d have 1,600.
We’re on track to hit 400,000 COVID deaths by Jan. 20. You know, the day we change presidents. This equals all the Americans killed during World War Two – a four-year event. In 11 months.
The last 11 months of President Trump’s watch.
To be fair, give team Trump points for rapid vaccine development – a touchdown, even. And, early in the pandemic, for surging resources to hot spots and manufacturing ventilators. Two field goals.
But Trump’s defense is pathetic.
He abdicated presidential authority from the get-go. Never developed national plans for testing, tracing or PPE, leaving 50 state governors to fend for themselves. He minimized the pandemic, called it a “Democrat hoax” and bullied states to reopen. He promoted bogus cures, including bleach. Ridiculed mask-wearing. Sidelined public health experts. Put Scott Atlas in at quarterback.
That’s like seven touchdowns against him. Trump loses the COVID Response Bowl, 49-13.
To be really fair, there are non-Trump reasons for America’s COVID catastrophe, too. Uniquely American ones. Including:
– America’s Health Care System
We’re the only developed nation without universal health care, where people avoid doctors until it’s an emergency.
– America’s Physical Health
More than 40 percent of Americans are obese. (By comparison, Japan’s rate is 4 percent, including sumo wrestlers.) We also have high rates of diabetes, heart disease, lung disease – the dreaded co-morbidities associated with COVID deaths.
– America’s Mental Health
There’s an “attitude” in the U.S. We’re not like other countries, where a group mentality and respect for authority comes naturally. In America, traditional values feature rugged individualism and distrust of government. With a dash of libertarian anarchism, evangelical fanaticism and flat-out, flat-earth, anti-intellectual boobism.
The “attitude” was a good fit for Americans settling a frontier country. But in a complex, connected, technological society? During a global pandemic? It’s the kiss of death.
Anyway, if all goes well with vaccine production (a big if), and enough Americans get vaccinated (another big if), we could have our lives back sometime next year.
Imagine visiting friends and loved ones without restrictions. Going out to a restaurant or bar without a second thought. Or to a concert, theater or sporting event. While a competent, boring old man sits in the Oval Office, instead of a malignant drama queen with dyed hair.
Imagine things feeling normal.
Be honest: When has “normal” ever sounded so good?
Marty Rush,
Salida