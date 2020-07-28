Protests or crimes?
More than two months after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, protests – if you can call them that – continue in a handful of U.S. cities.
In Portland, Oregon, demonstrators have been protesting every night for more than 60 days. They now have targeted their attention on the Mark Hatfield Federal Building which has prompted the Trump administration to send government officers to protect and guard the facility.
If governors and mayors refuse to do their duty to protect public buildings in their states and cities which are owned by the American people, the administration is justified in sending in officers to guard and protect U.S. property.
In addition, officials have a responsibility to apprehend those who may be leading the actions aimed at destroying or damaging property, as well as those who are in fact causing or attempting to cause the destruction.
It’s one thing to march in protest of a cause, which millions did peaceably immediately following the May 25 incident where Mr. Floyd died.
It’s something else entirely when supposed “protesters” carry bricks, rocks, molotov cocktails, guns and ammo, fireworks and other weapons to confront officers assigned to protect federal facilities or other public and private property.
Those intent on the lawless damage to or destruction of public or private property, or intent on causing harm to city, state or federal officers, cannot point to First Amendment rights to free speech or assembly.
These are criminal acts and deserve nothing more than to be treated accordingly.
In Denver, taxpayers are footing the bill for repair work costing more than a million dollars to the Colorado Capitol to remove graffiti and paint from the structure.
This never should have been allowed to happen. Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis were negligent in their responsibilities to protect the Capitol from the criminals who caused the damage.
Those responsible – if individuals can be identified – should be held accountable for their criminal acts, whether in Denver, Portland or wherever such activity may have taken place.
And then it rained ...
Colorado’s traditional monsoon season mixing with remnants of Hurrican Hanna brought rain to much of Colorado over the weekend, including Salida and Chaffee County.
As of the end of June, Salida had received barely a fourth of its average moisture for the year, 1.27 inches compared to the norm of 4.67.
Thanks to nearly an inch of rain – .93-inch – falling over the weekend, July precipitation stands at 1.96 inches, well above the July average of 1.6 inches.
And the year-to-date total is just 3.23, just over half of the January-July average of 6.27 inches.
The rain brought welcome relief to the region.
Unfortunately, the rain also brought flash flooding to the Bear Creek drainage, washing down into the Arkansas River ash, rocks and other debris from the 2019 Decker Fire burn scar, damaging CR 101 in the process.
More rain is in the forecast for today but then drier weather is predicted for Wednesday and on into the weekend.
Condolences
Longtime Salida businessman Wes Hill died July 20. Known for his straight forward and at times blunt honesty, he was Realtor of the Year and Distinguished Service Award recipient for his commitment and service to the industry and community.
Condolences to his family, friends and associates.
— MJB