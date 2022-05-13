Dear Editor:
It saddens me when I see the American flags waving in the breeze and they are dirty, torn and tattered. I am a veteran and live in Salida, and I respect the flag.
For those who are flying the American flags on the highways in our county, thank you. But when they are dirty, torn and tattered it is your responsibility to remove them. Any of the veteran service organizations will gladly take the flag(s) and burn them properly.
United States Code, Title 36, Chapter 10, Patriotic Customs, Flag etiquette:
176 – Respect for the Flag
(k) the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
Barbara Martinez,
Salida