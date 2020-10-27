Dear Editor:
As a woman of color, a mother, a feminist and a business owner I voted for and I support Keith Baker.
I was driving to Nathrop this week on U.S. 285 and was put-off by all of the American flags lining properties of Trump supporters.
It hurt my soul to see this because it gives the perception that patriotic people only support Republicans.
See, I believe in how Howard Zinn describes patriotism. “If patriotism were defined, not as blind obedience to government, not as submissive worship to flags and anthems, but rather as love of one’s country, one’s fellow citizens, as loyalty to the principles of justice and democracy, then patriotism would require us to disobey our government, when it violated those principles.”
I know Mr. Baker to be someone who believes in democracy, fairness, justice and equity for all citizens of Chaffee County, not just the ones who vote for him or look like him.
My hope is that my fellow citizens of Chaffee County consider voting in a way that doesn’t just serve them personally, but serves the good of our entire community. The person for this job is Keith Baker.
Kimi Uno
Salida