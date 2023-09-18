Dear Editor:
Living in Tennessee for most of our adult lives has been a rich and rewarding experience for my wife, Karen, and me. From its rolling hills to its Southern charm, down-home cooking and salt-of-the-earth people, we truly love it here. But it's time for a change in our lives.
The kids are all grown, have their own lives and are scattered across the country. So before our eyes turn to Vaseline, we want to experience a different culture, among different people, along with the opportunity to discover new adventures in a beautiful setting. Making such a life-changing move can be a daunting and uncertain task. So where do we begin?
Small-town charm with a good community is important to us, but where do we go to find those while still residing in Tennessee? We found reading local newspapers to be the answer. They place your finger on the pulse of a community. And Salida's newspaper is a good one. A very good one.
The Mountain Mail captures and expresses the local spiritus mundi in a way that is informative while still retaining a down-home feel. By reading The Mail we have learned so much and developed not only a feel but a connection and affection for this part of Colorado. From Salida to Guffey to Cañon City, we have familiarized ourselves with the area, the people, events and the culture via your local paper. And it's wonderful.
Your editor, Cailey McDermott, does an excellent job of blending heartfelt stories that express the nature of Salida coupled with current events and citizens’ concerns along with the top news stories that affect the lives of the people living there. So much so that we have decided this area of Colorado is the place for us. Be it Salida or somewhere nearby. And much of our decision was guided by reading The Mountain Mail. And we couldn't be more excited about our choice.
So in closing, I just want to say, nothing is perfect – but you have a newspaper and editor there that represent your community in a way that should make the citizenry of Salida proud. And we look forward to sharing in that pride as soon as we are able.
You are a unique and blessed community, and The Mountain Mail is one of your many blessings.
Kindest regards from soon-to-be Coloradans,
Alan and Karen Ray,
Tennessee