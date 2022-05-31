Dear Editor:
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center would like to congratulate the winners of the recent hospital board election – Bill Alderton, Susan Dunn, Dean Edwards and Lydia Segal – and thank Rick Carroll for his candidacy.
We would also like to recognize the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office and the election judges who helped in ensuring a fair election: Barb Abel, Scott and Nancy Anderson, Teresa Cortese, Teresa Casey, Lynne and Walter Drogosz, Tyler Farney, Mollie Frauenhoff, Suzanne Mountfort and Kathy Rogers.
We also wanted to extend our appreciation to the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office for the use of their site in Buena Vista as a polling place.
And lastly, thank you to all of the community members who cast their ballots in this election.
Juanita Ward,
designated election official,
Salida Hospital District