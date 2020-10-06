Dear Editor:
I have lived on Methodist Mountain for 34 years. Hard Rock was here when we built our house and we knew it. I have seen many changes, mostly improvements. I haven’t been on a bicycle in 20 years.
Hard Rock has been a good neighbor, providing reasonable jobs and local building materials.
But I must speak out against an expansion that would allow heavy equipment to go up and down that Methodist hill.
It is a dangerous road for an automobile and I shudder to think about huge vehicles going up and down with the very real possibility that they would go out of control.
The road is not banked properly. It is a long, steep and narrow curve. Over the years I have seen many vehicles flipped over into the Martellaro/Vandeveer field at the bottom of the hill. Passenger cars and trucks have lost control.
In winter you need a four-wheel drive to navigate the hill. I have spun in a 360 degree circle coming down driving a Land Cruiser. I don’t know how the school bus gets up and down in the winter but I don’t think it’s wise to add big trucks to the mix.
We all laughed last year when a dump truck took the turn at the bottom of the hill too fast and dumped his load of gravel on the mailboxes. We counted ourselves lucky that we weren’t picking up our mail at that point.
I sat at those mailboxes the other day and in the time it took to sort the mail I saw huge cement trucks, dump trucks and a semi come from Hard Rock.
County Road 107, across the valley, is narrow with a lot of pedestrian traffic and no shoulder. The ditch runs along the east side of the pavement.
The truck drivers have been very courteous and aware of the joggers, dog walkers, deer and bicyclists. It has been an acceptable situation only because everyone is aware of the danger.
But the hill is a different matter. It would be unwise to allow those heavy vehicles on that road. I can’t see any way that it would be safe.
Hard Rock has been a good neighbor, except for the occasional acrid smell that floats over in the middle of the night.
I don’t wish to give them a bad rap. They have been generous with our community, often quietly donating products for charitable causes. They were here first. But they are running out of product.
What is the answer? I’m glad I don’t have to decide. Perhaps we could think ‘outside the box’ and maybe trade land at another location so they could keep operating.
I just want people to be aware of a preventable situation which would highly increase the danger in our neighborhood.
Betty Plotz
Salida